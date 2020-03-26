Eden Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. Eden has a total market cap of $606,237.76 and approximately $409,439.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.02579284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

