Edgeless (EDG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

