Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

EIX stock traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,260. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

