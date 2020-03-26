Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the February 27th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EDNT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 109,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Edison Nation has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

