EDRCoin Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $27,235.53 and $58.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

