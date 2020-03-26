Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the February 27th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Educational Development worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

