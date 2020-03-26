Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,427,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $194.61. 733,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

