Egretia Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $690,957.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.02566694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00185916 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.