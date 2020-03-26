Elbit Systems Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.01. 49,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

