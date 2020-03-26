Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Electrolux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

ELUXY stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 6,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

