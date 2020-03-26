Electroneum Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Liquid and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $59,159.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,042,729,947 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitbns, Kucoin, Liquid, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptomate and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.