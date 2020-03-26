Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,811 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Shares of EA traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.72. 1,666,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

