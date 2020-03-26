Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Scff Management Llc Sells 30,699 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $38,066.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Scff Management Llc sold 60,800 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $66,880.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $58,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,835 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $39,447.45.

On Monday, March 16th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $39,819.58.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 28,017 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $72,564.03.

On Monday, March 9th, Scff Management Llc sold 16,625 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $46,716.25.

On Friday, March 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 34,588 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $101,688.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $161,385.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $71,827.20.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 482,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELVT. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

