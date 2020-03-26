Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00597829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007911 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

