Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the February 27th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AKO.B traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKO.B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

