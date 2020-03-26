Emercoin (EMC) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $3,071.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00040246 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,376,655 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.