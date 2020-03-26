Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Empire from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.80. 673,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.82.

In other Empire news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.