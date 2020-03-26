Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.31% of Enbridge worth $5,078,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 3,834,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

