Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,014,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.76% of Enbridge worth $613,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

