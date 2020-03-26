Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.65 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinall and IDEX. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.01020541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,908,690 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bittrex, DEx.top, Upbit, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.