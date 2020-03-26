Energi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $724,862.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $42.01 million and $724,862.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00022666 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,436,445 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

