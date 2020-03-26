Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 143.3% in March

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the February 27th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Energy Focus stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 164,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.57%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million.

EFOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.13% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

