Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENGIY. Barclays cut Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

