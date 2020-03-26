Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,879. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.