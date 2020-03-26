ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 27th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 630,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 111,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,481. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

