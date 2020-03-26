Enigma Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $8.07 million and $748,687.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, ABCC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.01015715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, Hotbit, AirSwap, Tidex, Mercatox, HitBTC, GOPAX, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.