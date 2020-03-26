Enjin Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.31 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $74.09 million and $17.31 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, Liqui, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, COSS, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Coinrail, Bancor Network, Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin, Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

