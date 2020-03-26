Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 301.9% from the February 27th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

ENLV stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 99,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

