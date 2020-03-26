Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director James Brian Howe Acquires 45,000 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director James Brian Howe bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,024.77.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$350,611.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

