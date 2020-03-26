Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Acquires C$44,340.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,043,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$462,839.54.

Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$350,611.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. 3,796,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

