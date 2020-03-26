Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 27th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

EBTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $312,019.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

