EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 4,939,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

