EOS Market Cap Hits $2.14 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00034495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,965,195 coins and its circulating supply is 921,265,184 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Coindeal, TOPBTC, Coinone, Zebpay, Koinex, WazirX, BitMart, Bithumb, Cryptopia, YoBit, EXX, Cryptomate, Tidebit, Huobi, Mercatox, Poloniex, Livecoin, OKEx, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Liqui, Kuna, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Kraken, OEX, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Ovis, Coinbe, GOPAX, BCEX, OTCBTC, Tidex, BigONE, COSS, C2CX, Neraex, QBTC, Exmo, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, CoinEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Hotbit, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, LBank, Coinsuper, IDAX, Binance, Coinrail, Rfinex, Gate.io, CPDAX, Upbit, DOBI trade, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

