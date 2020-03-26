ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.33% of ePlus worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ePlus by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock valued at $327,634. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $6.79 on Thursday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,326. The company has a market capitalization of $741.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

