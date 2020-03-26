Equal Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Equal has a total market capitalization of $231,217.62 and $6,066.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.