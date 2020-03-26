Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,587. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

