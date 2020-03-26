Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,438,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,017,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 7.79% of Equifax worth $1,322,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of EFX traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.54. 17,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,587. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

