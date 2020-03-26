Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.16% of Equinix worth $74,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $29.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $583.47. 34,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,007. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

