Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,996,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 27th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EQNR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 4,811,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

