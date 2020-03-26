Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,565,000. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PSMG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

