Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,128,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,217,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 184,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

