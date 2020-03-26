Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,547,000. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 229,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000.

NYSEARCA JHSC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,502. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

