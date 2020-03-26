Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 692,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $699,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 8,507,541 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

