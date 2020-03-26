Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 786,751 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

