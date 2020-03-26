Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 593,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,852. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

