Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,984 Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,368,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

Shares of IDHQ stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 40,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

