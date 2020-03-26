Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 451,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,896,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,872,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.49. 3,758,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,133,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average is $205.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

