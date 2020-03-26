Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,532,000. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,279,000.

NASDAQ:DWTR remained flat at $$35.31 during trading hours on Thursday. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

