Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,099,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,486,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.21. 690,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

