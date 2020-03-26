Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 106,243 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VNQ stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,673. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

